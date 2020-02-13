Rodney Harrison makes history as 1st African-American NYPD Chief of Detectives

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- From the streets of Jamaica, Queens, to one of the highest offices in the NYPD, Rodney Harrison is making history as the department's first African-American Chief of Detectives.

Harrison says experience counts for a lot, which has everything to do with his promotion at NYPD headquarters.

"I had negative interactions with police officers growing up," Harrison said. "I'm now in a position to make sure we build those relationships, strengthen those relationships."

Harrison said he will draw on his own life experiences and his lengthy resume to guide the department's 5,000 detectives not only to solve crimes but to build trust in the communities they serve.

"I didn't get the job because I am black, I got the job because I am the most qualified," said Harrison.

RELATED: N.J. Burkett has the latest on the 1st African-American NYPD Chief of Detectives

In his 27 years with the department most notably, Harrison has commanded two precincts, the detectives of Brooklyn North and the NYPD's patrol division.

"I know what detectives need to conduct an appropriate investigation and I'm looking forward to working with all the men and women in the bureau," said Harrison.

Don't miss more incredible stories in honor of Black History Month.
EMBED More News Videos

Darla Miles reports on Rodney Harrison, who makes history as the first African-American NYPD Chief of Detectives.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattannypdblack historyblack history monthoriginals
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News