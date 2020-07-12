Black homeowner says man throwing feces, dead squirrels in yard on Long Island

VALLEY STREAM, Long Island (WABC) -- A single mother on Long Island says she is the target of ongoing threats and racist harassment at her home.'Jennifer,' a registered nurse, owns a home in Valley Stream. She claims a man has been throwing feces and dead squirrels in her yard.She says she has video of him committing the acts, and he as allegedly threatened her saying she can, 'be erased.'"I bought the property when I was pregnant and, this is the truth, the property was in bad shape. I'm trying my best to make every effort to clean the property. I've done my best to clean the property. I mow the lawn, when there's snow out here I'm shoveling the snow by myself," Jennifer said, "I'm doing what I can to keep the property clean. I kept on noticing dog feces. I kept on noticing ticket ordinances from the Valley Stream Village town. I keep getting tickets. I keep seeing dog feces. I installed a camera here. I caught my neighbor throwing dog feces in front of my property. I took that video to court and I won a judgment."Jennifer has posted signs outside her home detailing the aggression in case she is harmed.Nassau County Police are investigating.