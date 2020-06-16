Westchester County family ordered to remove banner supporting Black Lives Matter

EASTCHESER, Westchester County (WABC) -- A Westchester County family says it was threatened with a $1,000 per day fine and/or up to a year in jail if they didn't remove a banner hung in support of Black Lives Matter.The banner was draped in front of a window emblazoned with the Martin Luther King, Jr., quote: "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.""Our position is black lives do matter," homeowner Doreen Limato said. "So who is that offending that we have to take a sign down?"The banner was in place for a week when the Town of Eastchester issued a notice of violation stating exterior displays such as banners, pennants and flags other than the American flag are prohibited."It was just shock," homeowner Dan Brown said. "Here we are trying to defend the rights of fellow Americans and doing it in the most peaceful way we could think of doing it."The family questions why similar displays during Halloween have not been cited, nor have the numerous graduation banners adorning other houses."If you want to, say it's not holiday related, or it's not graduation related," homeowner Avisia Brown said. "This is more important than that."The family has taken down the display for now but remains frustrated they have been unable to speak with the Town Attorney.Calls by Eyewitness News have also gone unanswered.----------