Woman hurls bottle, shouts racial slur at Black woman jogging in Queens

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating after a Black woman was struck by a bottle while jogging in Queens, and authorities are hoping surveillance video of the incident will lead to an arrest.It happened around noon on Monday, August 17, at the northeast corner of 53rd Place and Broadway in Woodside.Authorities say the 37-year-old victim was jogging when an unknown female approached, threw a glass bottle at her, shouted a racial slur, then continued to yell at the victim.The victim did not sustain any injuries and continued to jog away.The woman is described as being in her 40s with a light complexion, around 5-foot-5 and 160 pounds, with blue eyes and long blond hair.She was last seen wearing dark sunglasses, a black tank-top and white shorts.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).