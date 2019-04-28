BLAST FROM THE PAST: Retro street games party held in East Harlem

By Eyewitness News
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- It was a blast from the past on the final Saturday of April.

A party with retro street games at Thomas Jefferson Park in East Harlem.

The New York City Parks Department and the Walt Disney Company hosted the 12th annual Street Games event.

The event included everything from hula hoops and pogo sticks to hockey and basketball.

There were also live performances.

Eyewitness News reporter Derick Waller streamed the performance on Facebook Live:



Waller also hit the stage to talk about the retro games and what fun they can be.

