Suspect accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at New Jersey temple in custody

Authorities are looking for a man who threw a Molotov cocktail at Temple Ner Tamid synagogue in Boomfield, New Jersey early Sunday morning. Anthony Johnson has the story.

BLOOMFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A suspect accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a temple in New Jersey last weekend has been taken into custody.

Bloomfield Mayor Michael Venezia made the announcement on Wednesday that the suspect was taken into FBI and police custody.

Authorities were looking for the masked vandal who was caught on surveillance video approaching Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield early Sunday and tossing a Molotov cocktail.

The masked suspect was seen on video strolling around the property and he appeared calm as he walked to the side of the building.

Video showed him lighting the device and throwing it at the front door of the synagogue. Fortunately it didn't cause any damage.

Officials found the device and notified police.

Members of the New York and New Jersey Anti-Defamation League met Monday morning in the city to address the growing numbers of attacks on Jewish people and their houses of worship.

On Tuesday, Governor Phil Murphy visited the temple to let the community know they are not alone.

The Bloomfield mayor said more information would follow.

