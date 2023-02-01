NJ Gov. Murphy visits Bloomfield synagogue that was target of Molotov cocktail attack

Two days after a Molotov cocktail was thrown at Temple Ner Tamid, Gov. Phil Murphy arrived through the same doors to let the community know they are not alone.

BLOOMFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy gathered with local faith leaders Tuesday night at a synagogue that was attacked with a Molotov cocktail amid and explosion of antisemitic attacks in the state.

Two days after a Molotov cocktail was thrown at Temple Ner Tamid, Murphy arrived through the same doors to let the community know they are not alone.

"Absolutely despicable, unfortunately the amount of antisemitic actions in New Jersey is almost exploding," Murphy said.

On Sunday around 3 a.m., someone tried to set fire to the synagogue in Bloomfield. Thankfully, the glass door did not shatter, and flames did not spread. This temple already had panic buttons in the classrooms and boulders to prevent vehicles from ramming into the building.

As police investigate, members of Homeland Security, the Prosecutor's Office, and other agencies are reaching out to houses of worship.

A workshop was held in Secaucus to help clergy tap into resources for security upgrades.

"As our people come to worship, we want them to know they are in the safest environment possible," said Dr. Clint Parker of Calvary Baptist Church in Plainfield.

As for a man seen in surveillance video tossing a Molotov cocktail at Temple Ner Tamid, Rabbi Marc Katz had a message for the suspect.

"We are so much than your fears," Katz said. "If only he would get to know us, that fear would quickly dissipate."

Houses of worship are considered soft targets, but with so many attacks and with no holy places safe, even prayers are now being supplemented with upgrades in security.

