NJ Senator Bob Menendez will not run for re-election as Democrat; keeping options open

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Sen. Bob Menendez announced Thursday that he will not run for re-election as a Democrat but is keeping his options open to run as an independent for his current seat.

Menendez was facing a Monday deadline to submit 1,000 signatures to run as a Democrat.

If he runs as an independent, he has until the day of the primary election, June 4, to submit 800 signatures.

Menendez's corruption trial starts May 6. If he is acquitted, he could then run as an independent in the general election and continue to raise money as a candidate.

Prosecutors have accused Menendez of conspiring with his wife, Nadine Menendez, and businessman Wael Hana to have the senator act as an agent of Egypt. In exchange for bribe payments, Menendez was meant to help lift a block on U.S. military aid to Egypt, the indictment says. The senator has also been accused of accepting bribes in exchange for doing favors for the government of Qatar.

Menendez released a nine-minute video on YouTube explaining his decision regarding his seat.

"I will not file for the Democratic primary this June. I am hopeful that my exoneration will take place this summer and allow me to pursue my candidacy as an independent Democrat in the general election. This would allow me the time to not only remind New Jerseyans of how I've succeeded in being your champion," Menendez said in the pre-recorded video.

Menendez said that his political opponents are taking advantage of his legal troubles in a way that is preventing him from running in the Democratic primary.

"The present accusations I am facing of which I am innocent and will prove so will not allow me to have that type of dialogue and debate with political opponents that have already made it the cornerstone of their campaign. New Jerseyans deserve better than that," Menendez said.

Menendez's chances of being re-elected appear slim.

Democrats already have a spirited primary between Governor Phil Murphy's wife Tammy Murphy, and Andy Kim for his seat, and Menendez would have to face one of them as an independent in the general election.

