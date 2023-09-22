Federal grand jury in NY returns indictment against Sen. Bob Menendez

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A federal grand jury in New York has returned an indictment against United States Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the powerful Foreign Relations committee.

It is the second time New Jersey's senior senator has been charged with corruption.

A 2015 case ended in a mistrial after a jury failed to reach a verdict on all counts and a judge acquitted him on some charges.

The investigation focused on a luxury car, gold bars and an apartment allegedly received by Menendez and his wife, Nadine Arslanian.

The indictment charges Menedez and his wife with having a corrupt relationship with three New Jersey businessmen.

They are accused of accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars of bribes in exchange for using the senator's power and influence to seek to protect and enrich the businessmen.

"Those bribes included cash, gold, payments toward a home mortgage, compensation for a low-or-no-show job, a luxury vehicle, and other things of value," the indictment said.

