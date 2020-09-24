Brooklyn bodega owner critically wounded in stabbing, search for attackers underway

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A bodega owner was stabbed during a robbery in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn Thursday.
The 44-year-old victim was behind the counter of the Bradford Street store when he was attacked at around 2 p.m.
Two people who are regular customers, and reportedly known to cause problems, entered the store.
They went behind the counter, assaulted the storeowner, stabbed him several times, and fled with money from the register.
The owner was taken at Brookdale University Hospital in critical condition.
No arrests were immediately made.
