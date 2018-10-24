The bodies of two women were found washed up from the Hudson River off the Upper West Side Wednesday, authorities say.A police source tells Eyewitness News the bodies were bound together with duct tape.At about 3 p.m., police received a 911 call for two bodies floating in the water in the vicinity of 72nd Street and Riverside Drive.Both women were fully clothed. There were no signs of trauma.Sources believe the bodies washed ashore with the tide and stayed when the tide went out.The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.----------