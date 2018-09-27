Body believed to be missing 6-year-old Maddox Ritch found in North Carolina

EMBED </>More Videos

Authoirties find body in search area of Maddox Ritch

GASTONIA, North Carolina (WABC) --
A body believed to be missing 6-year-old Maddox Ritch has been found in North Carolina.

Authorities say the body was discovered at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday off Marietta Street/Old Dallas Highway in Gastonia.

Ritch's parents have been notified of the discovery by law enforcement. Identification of the body will be done by the Medical Examiner's Office.

A news conference about the ongoing search for Maddox will be held at 4 p.m.

The boy, who has autism and is non-verbal, disappeared around 1:30 p.m. Saturday after going to Rankin Lake Park with his father and another adult.

The father told police that the boy ran off, and when they started running after him, they lost sight of him.

A 911 caller said the boy had disappeared about an hour before he called.

"We searched everywhere," he said.

He also told dispatchers that the parents were at the park looking for the boy.



----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing boymissing children911 callu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Abducted girl might be in imminent danger, could be headed to NYC
Shots fired after suspect flees Manhattan traffic stop
WATCH LIVE: Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford testimony
School official on dress code change: "Girls ruin everything'
Subway conductor punched in the face in the Bronx
10-year-old boy calls 911 for help with math homework
Facebook Messenger scam cons woman out of life savings
Photo shows suspect wanted in F train subway stabbing
Show More
Amazon 4-star store opens in Manhattan
Legionella bacteria found in all but 3 schools in NJ town
Subway station reopens to protests over lack of ADA access
Wild video: Seal slaps kayaker with octopus
2nd suspect arrested in East Meadow MS-13 related death
More News