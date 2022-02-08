Body found after fire and collapse of vacant building in Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

Fire destroys 4-story vacant building in NYC; Several people believed missing

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A body was discovered as the search continues for victims amid the collapsed debris after a building fire in Brooklyn.

The four-story building under construction went up in flames and collapsed in the Bedford Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn on Monday morning.


The body was found Tuesday and the Medical Examiner will determine the gender, identity and cause of death.

It all started when a building on Gates Avenue erupted in flames just after 5:50 a.m. Monday and quickly collapsed like a pancake, fire officials said.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury, and the flames spread to multiple adjacent buildings.

There were unconfirmed reports that there may have been squatters inside, as firefighters checked the stability of nearby buildings, including a storefront church next door.
EMBED More News Videos

Reporter Derick Waller recorded video at the scene of Monday morning's major fire in Brooklyn.




On Monday night, firefighters continued to search for as many as two people missing. They had said it may take days to complete the search.

FDNY Deputy Chief James McNally said the building was fully engulfed within minutes of firefighters' arrival, and he vowed the department will not leave the site "until we get to the foundation and make sure it is searched properly."

Investigators are working to determine if the fire started accidentally or was intentionally set, as well as why the building was allowed to sit unattended for so long.

The Department of Buildings told Eyewitness News it issued multiple stop work orders for the site in recent years because of violations including an unlocked fence.

Neighbors said they have been complaining to the city about the situation for years, and no lasting action was ever taken. They say the neglected building was a disaster waiting to happen.


ALSO READ | Woman followed home from Long Island mall, robbed of $3,100 Louis Vuitton purse
EMBED More News Videos

Upon leaving the store, Suffolk County police say the woman saw a woman filming her.





----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citybrooklynbedford stuyvesantbuilding firefdnybody found
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Nurse who allegedly set woman on fire found dead of apparent suicide
3 dead, 2 wounded in separate shootings in NYC
Oscar nominations 2022: See the full list of nominees
2022 Oscar nominations full of surprises
NY couple accused of conspiring to launder billions in cryptocurrency
NJ, CT to end school mask mandate, NY staying in place
AccuWeather: Clearing and breezy
Show More
Records 'improperly' taken from White House found at Trump's club
NYC Council committee to consider making outdoor dining permanent
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk
Sexual predator stabs woman during assault, police say
DOC resuming in-person visits as omicron cases wane
More TOP STORIES News