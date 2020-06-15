Burning body found along Hutchinson River Parkway in Bronx, New York

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A body was found on fire along the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx early Monday morning.
The man's body was found just before 12:20 a.m. on the northbound side of the road.
The death is suspicious.
The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
