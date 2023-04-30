Officials say firefighters responded to Albemable Avenue in Hempstead at around 6 p.m. Saturday to put out the blaze.

Body of man found as firefighters put out garage fire in Hempstead

HEMPSTEAD, Nassau County (WABC) -- Firefighters made a disturbing discovery while putting out a garage fire in Nassau County.

After the flames were put out, firefighters found a man's body. Officials say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It is a vacant property, so we had a neighbor state that he saw the fire and called the fire into us," Hempstead Fire Department Chief James Joyce said.

The homicide and arson bomb squad detectives are investigating the cause of the fire. Officials have not released the identity of the victim.

