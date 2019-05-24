Body found in street in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A body was found on the street in Jersey City Friday.
Jersey City police responded to Warren Street between 1st and 2nd streets around 6 a.m.
A tent was set up right in the middle of the street while police performed their investigation.
The Jersey City Light Rail is unaffected by the investigation.
