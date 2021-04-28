Body found wrapped in tarp along highway in New Jersey

It is unclear who stumbled upon the victim in a wooded area near the northbound side of Route 440 by the 63rd Street exit in Bayonne.
Officers with the Bayonne Police Department and members of the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office were at the scene Tuesday conducting an investigation.
Further details have not been released, but it is believed that the body may have been at the scene for some time.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
