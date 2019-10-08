Body of 13-year-old boy found in New Jersey yard

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy whose body was found in a yard.
The discovery was made just before 4 p.m. Sunday in the area behind 133 Harrison Street in Paterson, the culmination of a weekend filled with shootings.
The medical examiner's office was called to the scene and took custody of the body, and an autopsy will be performed in order to determine the manner and cause of death.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
The teen's body was found two days after a DoorDash driver was fatally shot while making a delivery Friday night.
Petra Rhoden, 43, was shot in the chest and tried to drive away but soon crashed. She later died at a hospital.
The next shooting occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday. Police responded to reports of shots fired but found no victim, then learned a 33-year-old city woman was hospitalized with a gunshot wound that wasn't considered life-threatening.
"Two Patersonians lost their lives this past weekend, and I am extending my condolences to their families on this tragedy," Mayor Andre Sayegh said in a statement. "Our Police Department will continue to devote special attention and resources to some of the most troubled sections of our city, methodically working to investigate crimes, get guns off the streets, and arrest the perpetrators. They continue to partner with federal, state, and county law enforcement agencies to make our neighborhoods safer. We will also continue to work with all of our community partners, including the Paterson Public Schools and the faith-based community, to come together to support the friends and families traumatized by violence in our community."
The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information about either incident to contact them on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.
