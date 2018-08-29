Bag with apparent human remains found in the Bronx for 2nd time in a week

Derick Waller reports from Hunts Point on the discovery.

Eyewitness News
HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are investigating what appear to be human remains found inside two plastic bags in the Bronx Tuesday night.

This is the second time within the past week that body parts have been discovered in the Bronx.

Police received a 911 call just after 7:30 p.m. A child discovered a bag with a foot sticking out of it that washed ashore inside Barretto Point Park at Barretto Street and Viele Avenue in the Hunts Point section.

One bag appeared to have a human leg and an arm along with a second unopened bag.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Human remains were found in two bags on a sidewalk in the Claremont section Friday afternoon.

The NYPD released a sketch of the woman whose body was found in that incident in hopes someone will recognize her.

Investigators said she may have suffered blunt force trauma.

It is not yet known if the two cases are related.

So far there are no arrests.

