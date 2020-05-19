VIDEO: NYPD allegedly bodyslams man to ground in Upper East Side arrest

By Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- New video appears to show NYPD officers body-slamming a man on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

It happened Saturday night on Second Avenue and 85th Street.


Police say the officers approached a man who was causing a disturbance.

When the officers asked him for an ID, they say the man refused, and became combative and resisted arrest.


The man was issued a summons for having an open container of alcohol.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper east sidemanhattannew york cityarrestnypdpolice brutalitycaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC releases ZIP code map of COVID-19 clusters
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Long Beach will restrict daily beach passes under summer beach plan
Police shut down Brooklyn yeshiva after more than 60 children inside
Car flips onto parked cars in Brooklyn crash caught on camera
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny with a cool wind
Queens restaurant worker released after 53 days in hospital
Show More
2 arrested in antisemitic attacks in Williamsburg
Coronavirus testing increasing in NYC
You can walk on the sand, but NYC beaches remain closed
Westchester beaches to open for Memorial Day weekend
Staten Island hospital marks 1st day of 0 COVID-19 admissions
More TOP STORIES News