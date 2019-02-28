Box truck breaks LIRR crossing gate after it closes on vehicle

Updated 33 minutes ago

NEW HYDE PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island Rail Road crossing gate came down on a truck Thursday, prompting the driver to crash through it.It happened at New Hyde Park Road in New Hyde Park around 3 p.m.A witness said the box truck was in traffic, stopped on the tracks, when they railroad gates closed for an approaching train.The witness speculated the driver became terrified he or she was about to get hit by a train and took off, smashing through the gate.LIRR crews responded and fixed the crossing gate, and after 5- to 10-minute speed delays, trains are now operating normally through the crossing.Previous reports of a pedestrian injury appear to be unfounded.