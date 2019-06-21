2 people shot in Brooklyn, including 11-year-old boy

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police say two people who were not the intended targets, including an 11-year-old boy, were shot in Brooklyn Thursday night.According to the NYPD, a gunman opened fire at about 7 p.m. on Schenectady Avenue in Crown Heights toward another person 50 feet away, but missed.The boy and a 31-year-old man who were both standing on the sidewalk in the vicinity of a nearby supermarket were struck by bullets.The boy was shot in the torso and was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition after surgery."He wasn't crying, he wasn't making any sound," said eyewitness Anna Shermer. "He was just wide-eyed and it looked pretty bad. The mother and everyone else was very hysterical."The man was shot in the left knee. His injuries are not life-threatening."We already have received multiple phone calls and had multiple conversations with community members who are outraged about what happened here," said NYPD Deputy Chief Michael Kemper."We can't let incidents like this go unchecked, and we can't let shooters believe that they can do this with impunity," said NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey."Now more than ever I implore my community, Crown Heights, Bed-Stuy, Fort Greene, whatever. We have to work together and we have to keep our community safe.Police say they have a person of interest in custody who may be the shooter. The motive for the shooting is not yet known.----------