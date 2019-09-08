12-year-old boy seriously wounded after being shot in neck in Yonkers

(Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that seriously wounded a 12-year-old boy in Yonkers.

Investigators say it happened at about 1:48 a.m. Sunday as the boy was with a group of other young people in front of a building on Highland Avenue.

A vehicle pulled up and two people got out. Police say both fired a single shot each in the direction of the group.

One of the shots struck the 12-year-old in the neck. He was taken to a local area trauma center and is listed in serious but stable condition.

The suspects fled the scene in the vehicle.

Detectives and police officers are canvassing the area in the search for the gunmen.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Yonkers Police Detective Division at (914) 377-7724 - all calls will remain confidential. 100% anonymous tips can be sent by texting the key word YPD plus the tip to 847411.

