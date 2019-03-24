15-year-old boy arrested in connection with string of attacks on Queens

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with robbery, gang assault and assault. Police are still looking for two other suspects in the case.
The attacks all happened in Long Island City and Sunnyside over the past two weeks.
The group was caught on camera beating and robbing a man on March 11. Police say they also slashed, stabbed and robbed another man a week later.
Raw video of assault:
The suspects are all described as black males in their 20s. One of the men had long braids and was wearing a white jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
