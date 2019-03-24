Crime & Safety

15-year-old boy arrested in connection with string of attacks on Queens

EMBED <>More Videos

Police have made an arrest in a string of attacks in Sunnyside and Long Island City

By Eyewitness News
SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest in connection with a string of four brutal attacks by a group of young men in Queens.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with robbery, gang assault and assault. Police are still looking for two other suspects in the case.

The attacks all happened in Long Island City and Sunnyside over the past two weeks.

The group was caught on camera beating and robbing a man on March 11. Police say they also slashed, stabbed and robbed another man a week later.

Raw video of assault:
EMBED More News Videos

Police are searching for three suspects who brutally attacked and robbed a man in Queens



The suspects are all described as black males in their 20s. One of the men had long braids and was wearing a white jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetynew york cityqueenssunnysideassaultrobbery
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Video: Man brutally beaten, robbed on Queens street corner
TOP STORIES
Suspect charged after elderly woman kicked on subway
Powerball jackpot rises to $750 million after no winners Saturday
Dozens displaced by large wind-swept fire at LI apartment complex
AccuWeather: Turning mild Sunday
Driver accused of intentionally running over man after LI bar fight
Findings from Mueller investigation expected to be released soon
ABC News political analyst Matt Dowd discusses the Mueller report
Show More
Gillibrand to kick off campaign with speech outside Trump hotel
14 cars smashed after 2 recycling crew coworkers get into fight
Midtown synagogue offers prayer space to Islamic society after fire
Furniture flies across deck as stranded ship rocks violently: VIDEO
Mom in drop-off line hides drugs in child's backpack: sheriff
More TOP STORIES News