6-year-old boy killed when mother slams into parked vehicle in Canarsie

A 6-year-old boy was killed when a car his mother was driving crashed in Canarsie Wednesday.

By Eyewitness News
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 6-year-old boy was killed in an accident in Brooklyn Wednesday, police say.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Seaview Avenue between East 80th Street and Paerdegat Avenue North in Canarsie.

Police said a 44-year-old woman was driving a Toyota Highlander south on Seaview Avenue with her son in the backseat when the car hit a Nissan Rogue parked in front of a home.

The parked vehicle hit another vehicle that was parked in a nearby driveway.

The 6-year-old suffered severe trauma to his chest and was pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital. The mother is in stable condition.

Police are trying to determine whether the boy was properly buckled at the time.

No one was inside either of the parked cars and no other injuries were reported.

