Boy dies during naptime at Jersey City preschool, grief counselors on-hand

It happened Thursday afternoon at the Cordero School, PS 37 in Jersey City.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Grief counselors will be on-hand at a preschool in New Jersey, one day after a 4-year old-boy was found unresponsive after taking a nap.

It happened Thursday afternoon at the Cordero School, PS 37 in Jersey City.

The boy was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

It's still not clear what caused his death.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.

Sudhan Thomas, President of the Board of Education, spoke on behalf of the board, "We were devastated to hear earlier this afternoon that school staff found an unresponsive Pre-K4 child after the afternoon nap who was rushed to the hospital by Jersey City EMS only to be declared dead on arrival. At this time our immediate focus is on the child's parents and the larger PS#37 family to ensure they get the support and attention this tragedy demands. The Board is united, in this moment of terrible tragedy, with the PS#37 family. We request prayers and privacy at this sad moment."

