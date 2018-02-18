Boy Scout rescued from cave in Pennsylvania

A 15-year-old Boy Scout is recovering after he was freed from a cave in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

MARTIC TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania --
It took emergency workers several hours to rescue the boy.

Authorities say the teen was with other scouts and a few adults around 6 p.m. Saturday when he got stuck in the rocks inside the Pequea Wind Caves in Martic Township.

Firefighters say he was about 250 feet into the cave. They say muddy, snowy conditions made the rescue extremely difficult.

Dozens of rescue workers freed the boy and got him to the surface.

The boy was alert and conscious throughout the rescue.

He was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning where he's being treated for hypothermia.
