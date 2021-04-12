otrc

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song welcome their first child together

"We're overjoyed," Culkin and Song said in a statement obtained by CNN and first reported by Esquire.
By Marianne Garvey, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Macaulay Culkin issues face-covering PSA in 'Home Alone' mask

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song have welcomed a new baby, a rep for Culkin confirmed to CNN.

The couple welcomed a son named Dakota Song Culkin, after the actor's late sister, Dakota, who died in 2008 at age 29.

The baby was born on April 5 in Los Angeles.

"We're overjoyed," Culkin and Song said in a statement obtained by CNN and first reported by Esquire.

Culkin and Song met a few years ago on the set of "Changeland." They both had roles in the movie.

Culkin is currently filming "American Horror Story" season 10 with Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe and Finn Wittrock.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrity birthscelebrity babiesentertainmentbabyotrc
OTRC
Marvel's 'Hawkeye' flies to Disney+ for exciting new series
On The Red Carpet December preview: Upcoming shows, movies
Marvel to release comic showcasing Indigenous heroes
'Encanto' enchants audiences with love, music, magic
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Show More
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
More TOP STORIES News