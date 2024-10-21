'What We Do in the Shadows' season 6 is "our funniest season," cast says

This season features new jobs, new goals and a reawakened old roommate

"What We Do in the Shadows" is taking a bow with its sixth and final season.

"I think this is our funniest season, which is ironic but also great, because the last thing you want to do is overstay your welcome," Mark Proksch, who plays Colin Robinson, told On The Red Carpet.

Harvey Guillén plays Guillermo, who's gone from human to vampire and back to human. He takes a corporate job to get away from his vampy friends, but as he finds out, they're not quite that easy to shake.

"It's kinda fun to see these characters outside their element. Their wardrobe changes, their mannerisms, they're not fitting in, they're standing out like a sore thumb," Guillén said. "They're making my job even harder again! They're making Guillermo's life harder again!"

The vampires also decide to awaken their former roommate from a 50-year slumber. Executive producer Paul Simms explained that this move kind of re-energized Lazlo and the crew.

"(It) gave us an opportunity for all of our characters to re-examine their lives and goals," he said.

"There are some really funny scenes that involve all of us, really farcical, ensemble comedy acting like you've never seen before and you'll never see again," said Kayvan Novak, who plays Nandor.

Watch the farcical, the ferocious and the funny when "What We Do In The Shadows" airs Mondays at 10pm EST/9pm CST on FX and streams the next day on Hulu.

