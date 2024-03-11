NY Giants trading for Panthers pass-rusher Brian Burns: ESPN sources

The New York Giants are acquiring pass-rusher Brian Burns in a trade with the Carolina Panthers, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Burns had received the nonexclusive franchise tag from the Panthers last week.

The Panthers attempted to sign Burns to a long-term deal following the 2022 season when he had a career-high 12.5 sacks and was named to the Pro Bowl for the second straight year.

Talks broke down before the 2023 season, however, with Burns seeking to be paid among the highest edge rushers in the NFL with a deal that would average around $30 million a year, a league source with knowledge of negotiations told ESPN's David Newton.

Burns' sack total dropped to eight this past season, but the 16th pick of the 2019 draft out of Florida State said he still wanted to be paid among the top edge rushers, insisting he earned that right the previous season.

Burns, 25, also acknowledged that his sack total was impacted by Carolina, with a league-worst 2-15 record, not holding the lead in the fourth quarter. This also was his first full season as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme after spending most of his NFL career as a defensive end in a 4-3 scheme.

His 46 sacks the last five seasons rank 13th in the NFL during that time span.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.