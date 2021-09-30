New photo may show Laundrie at campground before Gabby Petito reported missing

This picture was taken at Fort de Soto Park in Tampa Bay.
Marcy and Kenny Newsom were staying there with friends.
An unidentified man is in the background of one of their pictures.
Park records indicate the Laundrie family was staying next to them, and other photos show what appears to be the Laundrie's camper.
"They kept to themselves. They were there and then they weren't," Marcy Newsom said.
"Very strange. If somebody I knew had been missing, I wouldn't be going camping," Kenny Newsom said.
The Laundrie's family lawyer says they checked out of the park on September 7th, but park records indicate they were there through the 8th.
Authorties are also reviewing surveillance video from the park.
Meantime, reality TV star Duane Chapman, better known as "Dog the Bounty Hunter," has joined the search for Laundrie.
In fact, he says got the tip that Laundrie and his parents had been camping at Fort de Soto Park - twice in early September.
"They were registered, and they went through the gate on camera," he said. "Allegedly, what we're hearing, is two people left on the 8th. Three people came on the 6th, and two people left on the 8th. I think he's been here for sure."
Laundrie's attorney confirms the family did stay at the park, 75 miles from their home and he says they "all left the park" although he did not say if they all went home together.
Other new details in the search include information that Laundrie purchased a new cell phone on September 4 at an AT&T store in North Port.
The Laundrie family's attorney wouldn't say why he needed the new phone or what if anything happened to his old phone.
The cell phone is now in FBI custody.
The 22-year-old Petito was found dead in Wyoming on September 19, and her parents spoke out to the media Tuesday about their heartbreak and the latest on the investigation.
They unveiled matching tattoos designed and inspired by Gabby reading, "Let it be" and they vowed to help families of other missing people through a foundation in her name.
"We need positive stuff to come from the tragedy that happened," said Joe Petito, Gabby's father.
Their lawyer is urging Laundrie to surrender.
"We're asking you to turn yourself into the FBI or nearest law enforcement agency," he said.
The FBI is now leading the search for Laundrie.
His parents' attorney released a statement saying they don't know where Brian is, and that speculation they helped him hide "is just wrong."
