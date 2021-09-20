Society

Gabby Petito's Long Island hometown mourns discovery of body in Wyoming

BLUE POINT, Long Island (WABC) -- Dorothy Johnson lives across the street from the Petito family on Long Island. On Sunday night she remembered 22-year-old Gabby.

"I thank God they have finalization because not knowing is the worst thing. I know how she feels. I know how they feel, I'm very close with the family," Johnson said, "She was the sweetest, kindest person ever."

The Teton County Coroner says authorities are responding to a body found at the Teton National Forest in Wyoming, the same general area where law enforcement have been searching for Gabby Petito.



The quiet hamlet of Blue Point sits on the Great South Bay. After learning there is no hope left for a happy homecoming, the community is now embracing the family in their sorrow.
Gabby Petito timeline: What we know so far

"I certainly join with everybody locally, regionally and around the country in expressing my sincere condolences. Pray God give the family some solace in this extreme tragedy and loss," said Randy Schultz.

Johnson lost her son ten years ago. When she tried to raise awareness about substance abuse, she held a contest for a logo for her nonprofit. Gabby's drawing won. Her talent and love live on.

"She is incredible, unbelievable," Johnson said.

