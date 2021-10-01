gabby petito

Items taken from home by FBI used to 'assist the canines' in search for Laundrie in Petito case

By Eyewitness News
New clues in search for Brian Laundrie

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Newly-uncovered police reports are shedding new light on the Gabby Petito case and the search for her fiance, Brian Laundrie.



According to records obtained by ABC News, officers were called to the Laundrie family home multiple times before Petito was reporting missing.

Police responded to the house in North Port, Florida twice on September 10, and then three times on September 11, which is the day Petito's family reported her missing.

The nature of the calls has not been revealed.

But Petito's father reportedly made all of the calls, concerned about her whereabouts.

ABC News obtained 46 pages of records of the calls that spanned September 10-27.

Laundrie has been missing for nearly two weeks after returning from a cross-country trip without Petito, who was later found dead in Wyoming.

A memorial service was held for Blue Point-native Gabby Petito Sunday afternoon on Long Island.



FBI agents returned to the Laundrie's home Thursday, spending time inside the house and inside the camper Laundrie and his parents took on a trip just days before he went missing.

The Laundrie family's attorney says agents collected personal items to "assist the canines in their search."

"I would say the idea they want to continue with a scent dog to find Brian is fairly encouraging," said Brad Garrett, former FBI agent and ABC News contributor. "That means that perhaps they have a location they are focusing on that we don't know about and they wanted a fresh scent, to let the dogs go back and track this new area they could be searching as we speak."

Gabby Petito was traveling with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, in a cargo van the two had outfitted as a makeshift recreational vehicle for a months-long cross-country road trip when she mysteriously disappeared.



