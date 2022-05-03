Yonkers detective shot in bodega released from hospital to rousing applause

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- A veteran detective who was shot during a confrontation with a suspect in a Yonkers bodega was released from the hospital Tuesday to a rousing applause from fellow officers.

Dozens of law enforcement showed up for 47-year-old Detective Brian Menton's release from Jacobi Medical Center.

Last month, the 27-year veteran of the force -- who was just one week from retirement -- was seriously injured when he was shot in the stomach.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Bryant Jackson, was shot and killed by an FBI agent who returned fire.

"He has damage to his colon, his intestines and his kidneys, and he lost a tremendous amount of blood," Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller said after the shooting. "But thankfully, we think he's going to be OK."

The shooting happened around 2:10 p.m. on April 20, as members of an FBI crime-suppression task force were pursuing suspects in a gun investigation near the intersection of Elm Street and Lincoln Street in the Nodine Hill neighborhood.

One of the suspects attempted to push past the detective before appearing to fire a gun from his pocket, wounding Menton.

The FBI agent then shot the suspect, killing him.

A preliminary investigation showed no other task force members returned fire, Mueller said.

Several other people were arrested and two guns were recovered, including the one allegedly used to wound the detective, Mueller said.

It was just the third shooting this year in Yonkers.

