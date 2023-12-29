3 people injured after explosion at waste center in Bridgeport

The explosion happened just before 2 p.m. at Standard Oil, located at 299 Bishop Ave.

The explosion happened just before 2 p.m. at Standard Oil, located at 299 Bishop Ave.

The explosion happened just before 2 p.m. at Standard Oil, located at 299 Bishop Ave.

The explosion happened just before 2 p.m. at Standard Oil, located at 299 Bishop Ave.

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- A fire and explosion at a waste and recycling center in Bridgeport, Connecticut, sent three people to the hospital.

The explosion happened just before 2 p.m. at Standard Oil, located at 299 Bishop Ave.

The Bridgeport Police Department evacuated a two-block radius and told about 200 residents to shelter in place as a precautionary measure to avoid smoke exposure.

"It was just a preventive measure, no threat to the public at all," Bridgeport Acting Fire Chief Lance Edwards said.

Three people were injured, one with burns and two with smoke inhalation.

They were taken to Bridgeport Hospital and are all expected to survive.

State and regional agencies were on the scene and have deemed the air quality safe.

Several roads have been closed due to the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------

* More Connecticut news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.