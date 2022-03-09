Several people hospitalized after fire breaks out at Brighton Beach apartment building

FDNY officials say the 2-alarm fire started on the third floor on an apartment building on Brighton 13th Street in Brighton Beach just after 9 p.m.
They say a total of five people were treated and taken to nearby hospitals.
Approximately 25 units and 106 fire and EMS members were on the scene.
The fire was expected to be placed under control at some point Tuesday night.
Fire marshals will investigate the cause of the fire.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
