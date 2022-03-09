Several people hospitalized after fire breaks out at Brighton Beach apartment building

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11629146" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chantee Lans reports from the scene of Monday's dramatic rescue in South Brunswick.

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Several people were hospitalized after a fast-moving fire broke out inside an apartment building in Brooklyn Tuesday.FDNY officials say the 2-alarm fire started on the third floor on an apartment building on Brighton 13th Street in Brighton Beach just after 9 p.m.They say a total of five people were treated and taken to nearby hospitals.Approximately 25 units and 106 fire and EMS members were on the scene.The fire was expected to be placed under control at some point Tuesday night.Fire marshals will investigate the cause of the fire.----------