22-year-old man hospitalized after being shot inside Bronx barber shop

According to police, the incident took place around 6:45 p.m. on Friday at a barber shop located at 250 East Gun Hill Road in Norwood.
Surveillance video captured two gunmen walk into the barber shop and fire on a 22-year-old man at point blank range.
The victim was shot in the stomach and leg before the suspects fled on foot headed northbound towards Kings College Place.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Police describe the suspects caught on surveillance as the following:
Suspect #1: Male with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black balaclava, white t-shirt, a black long sleeve shirt, dark colored pants and white sneakers.
Suspect #2: Male with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and white sneakers.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.
