22-year-old man hospitalized after being shot inside Bronx barber shop

NORWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- Wild video captured a shooting inside a barber shop in the Bronx that left one man injured.According to police, the incident took place around 6:45 p.m. on Friday at a barber shop located at 250 East Gun Hill Road in Norwood.Surveillance video captured two gunmen walk into the barber shop and fire on a 22-year-old man at point blank range.The victim was shot in the stomach and leg before the suspects fled on foot headed northbound towards Kings College Place.The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in stable condition.Police describe the suspects caught on surveillance as the following:Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------