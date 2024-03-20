16-year-old boy shot in leg outside Bronx bodega

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a teen was shot outside of a bodega in the Bronx on Tuesday.

Officers responded to 1772 Randall Ave. around 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition.

The suspect, described as a male, was last seen wearing all black. He fled from the location.

No arrests have been made so far, and the investigation is ongoing.

