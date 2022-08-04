MTA bus hits elevated train pillar in Bronx; driver critical, 12 passengers injured

Twelve people, including the driver, were being evaluated for injuries after the crash.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A bus driver was critically injured, and 12 passengers were being evaluated for injuries, after an MTA bus hit an elevated subway pillar in the Bronx.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Boston Road and East Tremont Avenue.

Video posted on the Citizen app showed the front end of the bus in contact with the pillar.

The bus driver was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition.

Twelve passengers were taken to area hospitals for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

There was no immediate word what led to the crash.

This breaking story will be updated.

