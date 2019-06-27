Bronx cab driver robberies: 3 suspects sought

BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- The search is on for three suspects in a string of violent robberies targeting cab drivers in the Bronx.Police have released pictures of the suspects.In one of the robberies they targeted an off-duty cabbie, stealing his cash and cell phone.On two other occasions, police say the suspects hailed cabs before putting the drivers in chokeholds and robbing them.A 13-year-old boy has already been arrested and charged in the incidents.----------