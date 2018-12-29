NYPD

Bronx deadly shooting ends New York City's 7-day streak with no homicides

Marcus Solis reports from the Bronx on the deadly shooting that ended the city's week-long streak of no homicides.

By Eyewitness News
MELROSE, The Bronx (WABC) --
The seven-day stretch of no homicides in New York City came to an end Friday because of a deadly shooting in the Bronx.

A 32-year-old man was found shot to death in his Melrose apartment on Southern Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. The victim had been shot in the torso and was taken Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's identity has not been released, and so far, no arrests have been made.

The murder happened in the NYPD's 42nd Precinct, an area of the Bronx where police are trying to crack down on crime. The latest murder before the week-long streak also took place in the 42nd Precinct, less than a mile away from Friday's homicide.

"We've had a number of shootings this month in the 42nd Precinct. Several of them are clustered close to each other, so we're looking very closely at that," said NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermont Shea at a press conference Thursday.

Citywide, murder rates are at a historic low. The five boroughs are on track to have fewer than 300 homicides this year: 285 people were killed in New York City this year. Comparatively, this year is one shy of the record low of 286 set in 2017.

