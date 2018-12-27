NYPD

NYPD reports no homicides in New York City in 6 straight days

Derick Waller was live in Manhattan detailing the NYPD's report of no murders in six straight days. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

The NYPD reported no homicides for six straight days in New York City, and with the year wrapping up, the city may be on track to have fewer murders in 2018 than in 2017.

The five boroughs are on track to have fewer than 300 homicides this year: 283 people were killed in New York City this year. Comparatively, 286 were killed in the city in 2017.

To put these numbers in perspective, the city of Baltimore, with a population of 600,000, has had more murders this year than New York, with a population of 8.5 million.

The NYPD attributes their success partially to a neighborhood policing model, which it describes as "improved communication and collaboration between local police officers and community residents."

Police said, however, that areas like the South Bronx still need improvement.

"We're looking to close the books on an incredibly successful year ... but we've had a number of shootings this month in the 42nd Precinct. Several of them are clustered close to each other," said NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermont Shea.

The latest reported homicide happened early Friday morning in the Bronx. Police said 32-year-old Lewis Shamberger was found shot in the back on the corner of East 169 Street and Boston Road in the Morrisania section, and his killer remains at large.


Police described the suspect as a black man in his 20s last seen wearing white sneakers, a multi-colored hooded jacket and multi-colored sweatpants. A $2,500 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

