Bronx double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured; Search on for gunman

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in NYC

CONCOURSE, Bronx (WABC) -- A shooting in the Bronx left one person dead and another injured Tuesday as police search for the gunman.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on East 161st Street in the Concourse section of the Bronx.

Police say two 30-year-old men were standing on the street when a gunman came up to them and opened fire.

ALSO READ | Caught on video: Woman says thief drilled hole into car to steal gas
EMBED More News Videos

Home security video captured the alleged thief walking around an Allentown woman's car with a drill and a five-gallon bucket



One victim was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital.

The other victim was shot in the leg and is expected to survive.

TOP NEWS | Suspect arrested in shootings of 5 homeless men in NYC, DC
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports on the arrest of 30-year-old Gerald Brevard, who was taken into custody in Washington, D.C.



Police say the suspect fled from the location.

There's no word yet on a motive for the attack.


----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxdeadly shootinggun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect in homeless shootings in NYC, Washington DC arrested
87-year-old grandmother dies days after random shove in NYC
Concerns after spike in COVID found in U.S. sewage systems
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19
AccuWeather: Another beauty
Gas theft warning: Woman says thief drilled hole into her gas tank
1st female master builder at Legoland NY inspires girls to be creative
Show More
1st child born in US to mom with Zika now thriving
Aaron Judge sidesteps vaccine question amid NYC mandate
Roller Rink to open at Rockefeller Center on April 15
Senate advances bill to make daylight saving time permanent
More ways to save big bucks on rising gas prices
More TOP STORIES News