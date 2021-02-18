Several injured in gas explosion at Bronx home

The incident happened at a three-story building at 1520 Paulding Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
At least eight people were believed to be injured after the explosion on the second floor.
Their conditions are not yet known.
The building has been evacuated and the structural integrity is being evaluated.
Few other details were released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
