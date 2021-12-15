Several injured after 4-alarm fire burns through homes in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
Several injured after fire burns through homes in the Bronx

VAN NEST, Bronx (WABC) -- A fast-moving fire burned through several homes in the Bronx Tuesday night and left several people injured.

FDNY officials say the four-alarm fire started before 8 p.m. on Mead Street in the Van Nest section.

The fire burned through three buildings, beginning at one and then spreading to two adjacent buildings.

Citizen App video showed the massive blaze.
FDNY officials say the four-alarm fire burned through several homes on Mead Street in the Van Nest section of the Bronx Tuesday night.



Over 200 firefighters and EMS members were on the scene putting out the fire.

FDNY officials say four people suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital. No firefighters were injured.


Six families, displaced by the fire, are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Operations are continuing at this time to make sure the fire is under control.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

