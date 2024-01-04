5-year-old killed, 2 adults injured after fire breaks out in Bronx home

WAKEFIELD, The Bronx (WABC) -- Firefighters battled an all-hands fire Wednesday evening in the Bronx that left a 5-year-old boy dead and two adults injured.

At around 5 p.m., FDNY responded the reports of a fire in the basement of a home on Barnes Avenue.

A 5-year-old boy was pronounced dead at Jacobi Hospital, according to police.

An 83-year-old and 26-year-old woman were also transported to Jacobi for smoke inhalation. They're both expected to survive.

The fire was placed under control shortly after 6 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is the second child killed in a house fire in the last three days.

A 7-year-old girl was killed in a house fire on Staten Island on New Year's Day.

