5-year-old killed, 2 adults injured after fire breaks out in Bronx home

WAKEFIELD, The Bronx (WABC) -- Firefighters battled an all-hands fire Wednesday evening in the Bronx that left a 5-year-old boy dead and two adults injured.
At around 5 p.m., FDNY responded the reports of a fire in the basement of a home on Barnes Avenue.
A 5-year-old boy was pronounced dead at Jacobi Hospital, according to police.
An 83-year-old and 26-year-old woman were also transported to Jacobi for smoke inhalation. They're both expected to survive.
The fire was placed under control shortly after 6 p.m.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is the second child killed in a house fire in the last three days.
A 7-year-old girl was killed in a house fire on Staten Island on New Year's Day.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.