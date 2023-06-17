4 people hurt, 1 seriously in basement fire in the Bronx

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (WABC) -- Four people, including a firefighter, were hurt Friday night after a fire broke out in a basement in the Bronx.
Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at 3044 Wallace Ave., where flames broke out in the basement of the six-story apartment building just minutes before 10 p.m.
The fire was placed under control about a half hour later.
Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Three other individuals, including a firefighter, suffered minor injuries.
All victims were taken to Jacobi Medical Center.
The cause of the fire in under investigation.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.