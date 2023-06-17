Four people, including a firefighter, were hurt after a fire broke out Friday night in the Bronx.

4 people hurt, 1 seriously in basement fire in the Bronx

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (WABC) -- Four people, including a firefighter, were hurt Friday night after a fire broke out in a basement in the Bronx.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at 3044 Wallace Ave., where flames broke out in the basement of the six-story apartment building just minutes before 10 p.m.

The fire was placed under control about a half hour later.

Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Three other individuals, including a firefighter, suffered minor injuries.

All victims were taken to Jacobi Medical Center.

The cause of the fire in under investigation.

