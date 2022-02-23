Firefighter seriously injured battling blaze at Bronx supermarket

FDNY officials say the fire started just after 5 p.m. in the basement and first floor of Bravo Supermarket on Archer Street in the Van Nest section.
They say the fire grew to four alarms and nearly 40 units and 170 firefighters worked to put it out.
The hurt firefighter was taken to Jacobi Hospital, with an injury that's not believed to be life threatening.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
