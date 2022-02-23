Firefighter seriously injured battling blaze at Bronx supermarket

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Firefighter seriously injured battling blaze at NYC supermarket

VAN NEST, Bronx (WABC) -- A firefighter suffered a serious injury while battling a blaze at a grocery store in the Bronx Tuesday night.

FDNY officials say the fire started just after 5 p.m. in the basement and first floor of Bravo Supermarket on Archer Street in the Van Nest section.

They say the fire grew to four alarms and nearly 40 units and 170 firefighters worked to put it out.

ALSO READ | Mayor Adams' subway safety plan begins after several violent incidents in NYC
EMBED More News Videos

Candace McCowan reports on the new safety plan and recent subway violence.



The hurt firefighter was taken to Jacobi Hospital, with an injury that's not believed to be life threatening.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.


----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
van nestbronxnew york citybuilding firefdnyfiresupermarket
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man steals car with 11-year-old inside from NYC supermarket lot
Biden announces new sanctions on Russia as Ukraine tensions escalate
Man rescued from oncoming train talks about the traumatizing incident
Birthday 2 remember: 2 babies born at 2:22 p.m. on 'Twosday'
22 couples mark 'Twosday' by saying 'I do' on Long Island
AccuWeather: Mild moment before temperatures drop
Mark Lanegan, Screaming Trees frontman, dies at 57
Show More
7 On Your Side Investigates parking troubles at the new LGA
12-year-old girl shot by pellet gun from passing car on Long Island
Man spotted stealing Pride flags from 2 homes in New Jersey
New Jersey to notify 186K properties to replace lead water pipes
Racist graffiti discovered in Bronx park 2 weeks in a row
More TOP STORIES News