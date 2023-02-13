Fire burning through 3 homes in Van Nest, Bronx

John Del Giorno is over the scene of a fire that is burning through at least three homes in the Van Nest section of the Bronx.

VAN NEST, Bronx (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire is burning through at least three homes in the Bronx.

Firefighters could be seen on the roof of one of the homes in the Van Nest section trying to get the blaze under control.

The fire broke out around 6:20 a.m. in one building and quickly spread to two others on Wallace Avenue near Rhinelander Avenue.

Flames consumed three floors of the home that the fire started in.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries.

WATCH | Robin Roberts surprises nurses at NYC hospital 10 years later

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.