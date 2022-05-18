Fireball consumes multiple attached homes in Mott Haven, Bronx

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- A third alarm fireball is burning through multiple attached homes in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

The fire broke out in one home on East 143rd Street, initially reported to be vacant, at around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Flames quickly spread to as many as four other homes.

The building where the fire originated has totally collapsed. Two other buildings are partially collapsed.

No injuries were immediately reported. Searches for possible occupants continue.

The fire lit up the night sky and the FDNY was getting calls from other boroughs of smoke.

The fire was contained but not yet under control as of 4:30 a.m.



Fire ripped through the same buildings back on October 8, 2021.

The four buildings on fire this morning - 416, 418, 420 and 422 East 143rd Street - all have full vacate orders from that fire.

They were occupied multi family homes at the time of that fire, according to media reports at the time, and appear to have been vacant since then.

The cause of that fire was determined to be accidental, due to electric wiring.

There are four open buildings department violations on 420 East 143rd Street, where this morning's fire started, stemming from the previous fire and ongoing repairs

